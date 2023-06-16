Daily brief: Don't take Atishi, Rahul seriously: Minister on ‘35 crore people hungry’ statement; all the latest news

Rahul goes to US, Atishi to England, don't take them seriously: BJP vs AAP on ‘35 crore people hungry’ A fresh row between the BJP and the AAP began on Friday after Delhi minister Atishi said India has the "largest number of malnourished people" and things in the country are not as they are claimed. The Delhi minister…read more. A fresh row between the BJP and the AAP began over Delhi minister Atishi's comments at Cambridge India Conference in London.

NIA charge sheets 13 in India-Sri Lanka arms and drugs smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 13 people, including 10 Sri Lankan nationals and three Indians, in connection to its probe into the illegal drugs and arms trade case relating to…read more.

China plans to develop ‘Star Wars’-style supership: Report

Is China inspired by Hollywood's franchise Star Wars? A Chinese naval scientist has presented a blueprint of a futuristic warship that is set to challenge traditional naval formations spanning over 100 years…read more.

Watch: Harry Brook's astonishingly bizarre dismissal leaves Ponting, Taylor befuddled in Ashes 1st Test

On the back of a disappointing IPL 2023 season, Harry Brook's woes continued as he was dismissed in bizarre fashion on Day 1 of the Ashes series opener between England and Australia, at Edgbaston in Birmingham…read more.

Benefits of honey for skin: 3 ways to add shahad in your beauty, skincare routine

Honey or shahad is a natural ingredient that offers numerous benefits for the skin and it has been used for centuries as a beauty treatment due to its moisturising, soothing and antibacterial properties...read more.

