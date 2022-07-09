Daily brief: Four key decisions taken at Sri Lanka's all-party meet amid crisis, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sri Lanka economic crisis: 4 decisions taken at all-party meeting with Speaker

Dullas Alahapperuma, member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, said four key decisions were taken during the all-party meeting presided by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday. Read more.

ED files money laundering charge sheet against Amnesty’s now defunct India arm

A day after penalising Amnesty India and its former chief executive officer Aakar Patel for violating the foreign exchange law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against the international human rights organisation’s now defunct India arm for allegedly laundering money received from the UK, people familiar with the development said on Saturday. Read more.

'Given time off to prepare for captaincy in Zimbabwe': Twitter left furious after Deepak Hooda dropped for 2nd T20I

A host of first-team players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja returned to the T20I action on Saturday as India takes on England in the second match of the series against England. Read more.

Eid al-Adha special: Lip-smacking recipes to make Bakra Eid celebrations extra special

Eid al-Adha is almost here. This year the second most significant festival of Muslims around the world after Eid al-Fitr, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid is being observed on July 10 in India. Read more.

Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Jamie Dornan sends wishes for her baby as she wraps shoot for Netflix film

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up her portion of the shoot for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. The film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is being shot in Europe. Read more.

