Eid al-Adha special: Lip-smacking recipes to make Bakra Eid celebrations extra special

Eid al-Adha is almost here. This year the second most significant festival of Muslims around the world after Eid al-Fitr, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid is being observed on July 10 in India. Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Abraham's faithfulness to God after he was tested by Allah with the command to sacrifice his son. (Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2022 mehndi designs: Trendy henna art, DIY Arabic pattern for Bakrid)

One of the traditions of Eid al-Adha is to slaughter a goat or a sheep and divide the meat in three equal parts. One is kept for family, one for relatives and friends and the third ones goes to poor people.

Here are some Eid al-Adha or Bakrid special dishes you must try making at home.

1. Shaan-E-Nihaari

Ingredients

• Lamb with bones - 01 kg

• Ghee - 175 gm

• Sliced onion - 250 gm

• Green cardamom - 05 no.

• Cloves - 05 no.

• Cinnamon stick - 01 no.

• Bayleaf - 02 no.

• Coriander powder - 05 gm

• Red chilli powder - 10 gm

• Turmeric - 03 gm

• Lamb stock - 01 litre

• Salt to taste

• Ginger paste - 50 gm

• Garlic paste - 50 gm

• Yoghurt - 150 gm

• Refined flour - 10 gm

• Gram flour - 10 gm

• Garam masala - 05 gm

• Mace and ilachi powder - 03 gm

• Vetiver (kewra) - 2-3 drops

• Green coriander - 50 gm

Method

• Heat 150 gm of ghee in a handi, add the sliced onion and saute over medium heat until golden brown

• Add lamb, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and bayleaf, stir until the liquid has evaporated. Later add coriander powder, red chillies, turmeric and salt, stir it

• Add the ginger and garlic paste and stir it until it leaves the masala. Then add yoghurt let it boil, slow down the heat to medium, cook it for another 10 minutes

• Add lamb stock (approx, 01 lit), let it boil again, cover it and simmer, stir in between, until lamb is tender. Later remove the meat from the gravy and keep a side

• Heat the remaining ghee in a separate handi and, add refined flour and gram flour and cook until light brown. Add the gravy and mix it well

• Boil it for some time and strain it through the soup strainer and add the cooked meat in the gravy, add garam masala and the mace and ilachi powder, vetiver, adjust seasoning, cover it with the lid and simmer it for 15 minutess on slow fire. Garnish with coriander and serve with kulcha

2. Tikka-E-Khas

Ingredients

• 500gm skinless and boneless chicken cut into bite size pieces

• 5 cloves of garlic

• 1 green chilli

• 200 gm hung yoghurt/Greek yoghurt

• 1 ½ tsp corn flour

• ½ tsp black peppercorns

• ½ tsp white peppercorns

• ½ tsp green cardamom powder

• ¼ tsp garam masala powder

• Salt to taste

• Green peppers (optional)

• Melted butter for basting

Method

• Add the garlic and chilli in a wet grinder with a splash of water & blend to a puree. In a mortar and pestle add the black and white peppercorns grind coarsely and set aside

• Add the yoghurt to a mixing bowl along with the corn flour. Mix well making sure there are no lumps. Now add the paste, ground peppercorns, cardamom powder, garam masala powder and salt. Marinate the chicken pieces in this mix for a couple of hours or preferably overnight

• Soak wooden skewers in water for 15-20 minutes this prevent them from burning. Preheat the oven to 200c. Thread the chicken pieces onto skewers along with the green peppers. Brush a wire rack with a little melted butter. Place the skewers on the wire rack and cook for 15-20 minutes until slightly charred around the edge and cook all the way through. Turn the pieces half way through the cooking process and baste with butter

• To serve place the chicken on warm flat bread with a sprinkle of chaat masala, some mint chutney and onion rings

3. Badam-E-Phirni

Badam-E-Phirni

Ingredients

• Rice - 100 gm

• Milk - 200 gm

• Sugar - 20 gm

• Almonds - 0.5 gm

• Cardamom - 0.5 gm

• Varak - 01 no.

Method

• Soak rice in water for 2 hours, then drain water and grind the rice into a paste

• Place a deep kadahi on medium heat boiled milk. Add rice and let it cook on medium heat until it gets thick

• Add cardamom powder and almonds and mix well. Garnish with Varak foil before servin

4. Sharbat-E-Khas

Ingredients

• Chilled milk - 2 cups

• Rooh afza syrup - 4 tablespoons or as required

• Sugar - 2 tablespoons or to taste

• Sabja seeds - 1 ½ teaspoons, soaked for 30 minutes, optional

Method

• Add rooh afza syrup to the chilled milk, add sugar. If sugar has big granules then grind into powder, so it dissolves quickly.

• Mix well and keep it refrigerated till serving. Add spoonful of sabja seeds before serving, if you like.

(Recipes by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

