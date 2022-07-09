Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Jamie Dornan sends wishes for her baby as she wraps shoot for Netflix film

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up her portion of the shoot for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. The film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is being shot in Europe. On Friday, Alia shared pictures from the set to mark her final day, which featured one with Gal as well. Jamie, however, was not present on set that day. The actor has now responded to Alia’s post talking about their experience working together and wishing her well for her baby. Also read: Alia Bhatt shoots Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot in desert, fans spot her baby bump

On Friday, Alia posted pictures with Gal and of herself from the sets, giving the world the first look at her character from the film. She shared the post as she wrapped up her portion of the shoot and headed back home. “Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today,” Alia wrote in the caption.

Responding to the post, Jamie commented, “Sorry I wasn’t there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with (baby emoji)! And see you for promotion!” Many fans of the actor found the response adorable. Jamie is an Irish actor best known for his portrayal of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades series.

Gal Gadot also shared a picture of Alia and herself on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today.” Many fan clubs had shared pictures of Alia--with a visible baby bump--shooting some scenes with Gal in a desert-like setting on her final day. Fans applauded the actor’s commitment and professionalism for shooting action scenes while pregnant.

Heart of Stone is helmed by Tom Harper. It is planned to be the beginning of a franchise in a similar vein to Mission: Impossible, as per reports. The film will release on Netflix sometime next year but no release date has been officially announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON