Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily brief: Hardik Patel praises ‘strong’ BJP, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: Hardik Patel praises ‘strong’ BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Hardik Patel (File Photo/PTI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 08:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hardik Patel praises ‘strong’ BJP, calls himself a ‘devotee of Lord Ram'

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, who recently claimed that leaders of the party’s state unit were ‘harassing him’, on Friday praised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the BJP is strong because it has politicians with leadership qualities. Read more

Ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS if you have guts: Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Karnataka govt

Senior Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government can ban organisations like SDPI, AIMIM, RSS if they have the guts. Read more

Xi Jinping set to secure unprecedented third term as China’s leader

Xi Jinping’s choice of region to be a delegate from is symbolic as until 2017 Guangxi was one of China’s poorest provinces. The region lifted all its 54 poverty-stricken counties out of poverty in November, 2020. Read more

RELATED STORIES

World Malaria Day 2022: Why pregnant women are at risk of severe disease

World Malaria Day 2022: The mosquito-borne parasitic infection, can cause severe symptoms in expecting mothers, including severe anemia, respiratory distress and infant mortality. Read more

Ajay Devgn reveals why Runway 34's title was changed from MayDay: 'People didn't have an understanding...'

Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34 is all set for release. The film stars Ajay himself along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. However, when the project was initially conceptualised and shot, it was titled MayDay. Read more

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hardik patel bjp congress gujarat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP