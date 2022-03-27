Daily brief: Heatwave in several states for next 5 days, predicts IMD, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Weather alert: Heatwave in several states for next 5 days, predicts IMD

There will be no respite from the unprecedented dry spell for the people in north India any time soon as the Meteorological department has predicted a heatwave over many parts of the country, including northwest central and western parts, over the next four to five days. Read more

Ukraine clown swaps his red nose for assault rifle to defend homeland

A professional clown and performer has volunteered to defend his homeland Ukraine against the Russian forces. Read more

Bharat Bandh: SBI branches, ATM services likely to be hit for next two days

The State Bank of India has said its banking services may be affected on Monday and Tuesday (March 28 and 29) because of the two-day Bharat bandh, or national general strike, called by a joint forum of trade unions. Read more

Harshaali Malhotra is waiting for 'uncle' Salman Khan's call for Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel: 'I hope I have a role'

Harshaali Malhotra, who was seen with Salman Khan in the 2015 comedy-drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has expressed excitement to work in the sequel of the film. Read more

IPL 2022: MI captain Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record to extend 3644-day losing streak in IPL

Delhi Capitals pair of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel eclipsed Ishan Kishan's batting show to defeat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their IPL 2022 opener at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

Recipe: Super-easy summer drink for PCOS gut healing

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, that may lead to many health complications in women suffering from it can be managed effectively by adding nutritious food to the daily diet and avoiding processed food, simple carbs and sugar. Read more

