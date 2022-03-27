IPL 2022: MI captain Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record to extend 3644-day losing streak in IPL

Delhi Capitals pair of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel eclipsed Ishan Kishan's batting show to defeat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their IPL 2022 opener at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Early blows in the powerplay left the Delhi outfit tottering at 32 for three. Prithvi Shaw notched up 38 off 24 deliveries in his attempt to keep Delhi alive in the run-chase but the side eventually slumped to 104 for six following his exit. (Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live)

The Lalit-Axar pair in the end combined to bail Delhi out from a precarious situation. They added a 75-run stand off 30 balls and Axar eventually hit the winning boundary -- leg glance off Jasprit Bumrah. While Lalit scored 48 off 38 balls, Axar recorded a 17-ball 38 to help Delhi get past the finish line. Shardul Thakur also chipped in with a vital cameo of 22 off 11 deliveries.

While Rishabh Pant started his campaign on a winning note, Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted record in his team's quest for sixth IPL title. Rohit, the most successful IPL captain in terms of trophies, has suffered defeats in every opener while leading the Mumbai outfit. Mumbai have never won their opening game in an IPL season in 3644 days.

Mumbai's Daniel Sams also added an unwanted record to his name as he conceded 57 runs in his four overs, becoming the second MI bowler after Lasith Malinga to leak most runs in an IPL game.

"I thought it was a good score. It didn't look like a pitch where you can get 170+ at the start but we played in the middle and finished well. Just didn't bowl according to our plans. Never been the talk (of badly wanting to win the first game).

"We always come prepared whether it's the first game or last game. We want to win every game. Things didn't go according to plan but that can happen. Just need to stay close as a group and take the learnings. Disappointed with the loss but not the end," said Rohit on the defeat.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan hit a brisk unbeaten 81 as Mumbai Indians scored 177 for 5 after being asked to bat first. The young wicketkeeper-batter added 67 runs with Rohit to set the tone for a challenging total. With the ball, Basil Thampi was most successful for Mumbai with figures of 3/35 in four overs.