Daily brief: ‘Husband, wife can…’, Fahad on Swara's 'bhai' tweet row, and all the latest news

On Swara Bhasker's 'bhai' tweet row, Fahad says, 'Sanghis have accepted...'

Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on Sunday made fun of the row of Swara Bhasker calling him 'bhai' in a tweet and said at least the Sanghis have accepted that a Hindu and a Muslim can be brother and sister. "Now just accept that husband and wife can crack jokes too," Fahad said. As Swara Bhasker announced her engagement with Fahad Ahmad, a tweet of the Bollywood actor addressing Fahad as 'bhai' resurfaced as social media users questioned how she could marry someone whom she called her brother. Read more

No comeback for Jasprit Bumrah as BCCI announces India squad for 3rd and 4th Test matches vs Australia

After Rohit Sharma and Co. hammered Pat Cummins' Australia inside the first three days of the 2nd Test match at Delhi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Sunday. Senior pacer Jaydev Unadkat has returned to the Indian red-ball side after missing the 2nd Test against Australia. Read more

Ranveer Singh hangs out with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Simu Liu at NBA game

After playing at the NBA All-Star Celebrity game on Friday, Ranveer Singh enjoyed the rest of the weekend as a spectator. The actor was seen spending time with former basketball players like Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O'Neal, Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu and filmmaker Spike Lee. He shared the photos of those he met up with on his Instagram Stories. Ranveer is NBA India's brand ambassador. Read more

Woman asks AI to write email to airline after flight delay, people find it ‘awesome’

Developed by Open AI, ChatGPT is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to various prompts. Released late last year, people worldwide are going crazy about how AI responds and are using it to write theses, debates and whatnot. Now, a woman used an AI bot and asked it to write a ‘polite but passively aggressive and firm’ email to an airline after a six-hour delay in flight. The AI soon wrote a lengthy and pretty impressive email. Read more

How to avoid Migraine triggers

Migraine is a throbbing headache of varying intensity triggered due to a range of factors. Migraine triggers can be avoided by taking the necessary steps. Read more

What is a weekend marriage; know its pros and cons from experts

One of the many reasons millennials are not taking the marriage route or delaying marriage is loss of independence. One of the spouses has to adjust to the other's way of life and can be left discontented with their life post marriage. A couple may be deeply in love with each other but may lead entirely different lifestyles from waking up time to socializing habits, which could draw a wedge between them over a period of time. Read more

