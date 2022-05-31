Daily brief: IAF officer killed in CDS chopper crash gets Shaurya Chakra, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IAF officer killed in CDS chopper crash gets Shaurya Chakra for 2020 act of valour

Group Captain Varun Singh, who died after suffering serious injuries in the chief of defence staff (CDS) chopper crash last December, was on Tuesday posthumously awarded Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for a previous act of valour. Read more

Kerala lesbian couple, separated by parents, reunited by high court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora, a lesbian couple, to live together on a habeas corpus plea. Read more

Sidhu Moose Wala was to get married in November this year: Reports

Sidhu Moose Wala - brutally murdered after being shot two dozen times - was to be wed in November. Read more

Taiwan Conflict: Japan forms task force to monitor Beijing

Tensions between China & Japan seem to be growing over the Taiwan issue. Watch here

Daler Mehndi requests government to regulate songs promoting 'drugs, gangs, gun culture' after Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

Singer Daler Mehndi revealed he was extremely sad about the death of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Read more

'Have you ever seen Sachin Tendulkar make such rubbish statements?': Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Virat Kohli's critics

Shoaib Akhtar has launched a passionate defence of former India captain Virat Kohli. Read more

World No Tobacco Day: How smoking can play havoc with your pet's health

We all know how smoking not only leads to disastrous health consequences for the smoker but also for their family - kids, spouse and other family members. Read more

