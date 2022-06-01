Daily brief: In a swipe at PM Modi, Sanjay Raut asks him to drop his ‘ego’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Somebody should convey this to PM Modi’: Sanjay Raut's 'ego' jibe

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying several problems can be solved if the latter drops his ego. Read more.

Passenger on Vistara’s Delhi-London flight handed to cops for ‘unruly’ behaviour

A passenger onboard Vistara’s Delhi-London flight on Monday was handed over to local authorities at London’s Heathrow airport on charges that he created a nuisance for passengers and crew throughout the flight, people familiar with the matter said. Read more.

PM Modi meets women boxers who won medals at world championship | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met women boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda who recently won medals in the World Boxing Championships in Turkey. Read more.

Sourav Ganguly is not resigning as BCCI president, says Jay Shah amid rumours following cryptic tweet

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has said that former India captain Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the board's president. Read more.

Is your poor mental health damaging your relationships? Expert offers tips

One of the lesser talked about aspects of poor mental health is its impact on relationships. Read more.

Akshay Kumar says he and wife Twinkle Khanna don't interfere with each other's life: 'We think in opposite directions'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over two decades. They are parents to two kids--Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle routinely shares glimpses of their lives on social media and many fans regard them as an example of the ideal marriage that works despite their obvious differences. Read more.

