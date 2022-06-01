Is your poor mental health damaging your relationships? Expert offers tips

One of the lesser talked about aspects of poor mental health is its impact on relationships. When we are struggling with our mental health, sharing and bonding with others can seem like a burden and that natural connect with others might go missing which could impact personal relationships. Ignoring mental health for long and not caring for self can make it difficult for us to communicate with others in a healthy way. (Also read: How to avoid losing sense of identity in relationship? Psychologist shares tips)

"When we are not taking care of ourselves mentally, it can be hard to show up fully in our relationships. We may withdraw from those we love or lash out at them in anger. We may struggle to communicate our needs or feel like we are constantly walking on eggshells," says Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

While the impact of unmanaged stress and anxiety issues may not be visible immediately, it can take a toll on our ability to form new relationships or sustain existing ones.

"When our mental health is poor, we may withdraw from social interactions, become irritable or aggressive, or have difficulty concentrating or completing tasks. Our relationships can suffer as a result. We may have trouble forming new relationships or may find that existing relationships are strained. Our mental health can also affect our ability to communicate effectively and empathize with others," says Dr Tugnait.

Realising that our mental health is as important as physical health can make a difference and help one lead a better quality of life.

"The key is to remember that our mental health is just as important as our physical health - and when one is out of balance, it can have a ripple effect on all areas of our life. When we're dealing with mental health issues, it's important to seek help from a qualified professional. With proper treatment, we can improve our mental health and strengthen our relationships," says the psychotherapist.

