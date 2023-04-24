Home / India News / Daily brief: In Atiq-Ashraf murders, probe reveals how shooters got idea to pose as media persons; all the latest news

Daily brief: In Atiq-Ashraf murders, probe reveals how shooters got idea to pose as media persons; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2023 08:55 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Shooters got idea to pose as media persons from Gogi gang: SIT probe into Atiq-Ashraf murders

Sunny Singh, 23, one of the three shooters involved in the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, confessed that gangster Jitender Mann Gogi from Delhi-NCR, who was…read more.

This photo shows a police special investigation team (SIT) re-enacting events at the crime scene where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a hospital while being taken for a medical checkup in police custody, in Prayagraj.(AFP)
Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Sudan

India on Monday began the evacuation of its citizens from strife-torn Sudan amid the intense fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force there, officials familiar with the matter said. India has code…read more.

China distances itself from its envoy’s controversial comments on post-Soviet nations

China respects the “sovereign independence” of former Soviet Union states, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday as it sought to distance itself from the controversial comments made by its envoy to France who…read more.

'There was an incident with Warner in RCB game...he's paid the price': Doull's blistering take after DC drop Shaw

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was all praise for Prithvi Shaw heading into IPL 2023, backing the youngster to go all guns blazing after a phenomenal run in the domestic season across formats which included…read more.

Moonbin's sister Moon Sua pens heartbreaking note at memorial, Astro's MJ says 'I'm sorry I couldn't protect you'

Astro's member Moonbin's death has been a shock to the entire Korean entertainment industry. His funeral took place in private in the presence of family and close friends. Later a memorial space has been…read more.

Taekook red carpet style: BTS Taehyung in leather jacket, Jungkook in canvas work jacket are menswear fashion goals

Bangtan Boys' Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook stepped out for the premiere of Dream, a new sports comedy-drama film starring South Korean actors Park Seo-joon and Lee Ji-eun, and Taekook stans…read more.

