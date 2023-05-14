Daily brief: In UP urban local body election, Muslims spring surprise by changing voting pattern; all the latest news

U.P. civic polls 2023: ‘Muslims changed voting trend, used discretion this time’

Muslim voters threw up a surprise in the urban local body (ULB) election with the way they voted. Reason: This time they used their discretion rather than voting en masse for any particular party as they used to…read more.

‘First step in our fight for justice’: Bajrang Punia on IOA's decision to take charge of WFI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protesting wrestlers on Sunday termed the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to take charge of all the activities of the Wrestling Federation of India as the "first step" in their fight against Brij Bhushan…read more.

What is ‘Civic Duty Voting’? All you need to know about US presidency hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's proposal

Indian American presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy announced his support for a constitutional amendment that would implement ‘Civic Duty Voting’ among Americans aged 18-25. The proposal…read more.

Thanks for being such an amazing mom: Barack Obama shares heartfelt note for Michelle on Mother’s Day

Sharing a frame-worthy picture capturing three generations, former US President Barack Obama wrote a heartwarming note for all the moms out there and his wife Michelle on the occasion of Mother’s Day…read more.

'Great question. I don't have an answer yet': Samson's bizarre interview after shocking 59-all out vs RCB angers fans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a shocking batting collapse from the Rajasthan Royals against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday afternoon, as the side was bowled out on merely 59, conceding a 112-run defeat in Jaipur. Chasing…read more.

Mika sang Gal Mitthi Mitthi at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement, chatted with Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Saturday was a star-studded affair with several high profile politicians and film celebrities in attendance. Mika Singh was one of the guests…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON