Daily Brief: India stands proud as 5th biggest economy, says Jaishankar, and all the latest news

‘5th biggest in the world’: Jaishankar boasts India's economy in US

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday while in the 20th century, colonialism ensured that India was one of the poorest nations, it stood proudly as the 5th biggest economy in the world at the moment. Read more

'Bharat ko badhaai': At UN-India event, Maldives FM begins address on a special note | Watch

The foreign minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, on Saturday extended his nation's greeting to India on its partnership with the United Nations in Hindi. Read more

Elon Musk, Gautam Adani lose over ₹1 lakh crore: Report

Stock markets crashed on Friday leading to the drop in wealth of the world's top 70 billionaires according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The super rich tycoons including Elon Musk, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos and others saw their wealth drop as the markets across the world fell. Read more

Shweta Bachchan says she's not financially independent and ambitious, but wants Navya and Agastya to choose different

Shweta Bachchan, who has worked as a model, columnist, author as well as a businesswoman in her professional career, has said that she is not financially independent. Shweta, the eldest child of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, said she is not an ambitious person and is content with where she is. Read more

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's priceless words for Federer as Swiss legend retires from tennis: 'Watching you became a habit'

Roger Federer drew curtains on his illustrious career on the early hours of Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. He played the final match of his career, in a doubles alongside Rafael Nadal, at the 2022 Laver Cup. Social media was immediately flooded with congratulatory posts for the Swiss legend, thanking him for his contribution to the sport. Read more

