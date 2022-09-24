'Bharat ko badhaai': At UN-India event, Maldives FM begins address on a special note | Watch

The foreign minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, on Saturday extended his nation's greeting to India on its partnership with the United Nations in Hindi.

Shahid began his address at a special event titled, ‘India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action" saying, "'Sanyukt Rashtra ke sath sajhedaari par Bharat ko badhai'". “I warmly extend the Maldives congregation to India on their 75th anniversary of Independence and its productive partnership with the United Nations,” he then said in English.

He further said India has been a valuable partner in helping meet challenges from disaster relief to addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and accessing vaccines to economic development and recovery. “Even during the most difficult days, India made a remarkable effort to help our country,” the FM of the neighbouring state further said.

Earlier, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India stands committed to strengthen its partnership with the United Nations to ensure a brighter future for the planet. “We've full faith in the principles of UN and its charter. The world in our view is one family today,” he said.

He further said that in the 18th Century, India accounted for about a quarter of the global GDP. By middle of 20th Century, colonialism ensured that India became one of the poorest nations. “But in the 75th year of Independence, India stands before you proudly as the fifth biggest economy in the world,” he added.

India's permanent representative to UN ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the country's growth story needs no elaboration with transformative changes taking place in every sector in the country. “We're proud of our traditions and confident of our future,” she added.

