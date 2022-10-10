Daily brief: Indian embassy in Kyiv issues advisory as Russia strikes hard, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ukraine: Indian embassy in Kyiv issues advisory as Russia strikes hard

The Indian embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory for all Indian nationals living in war-torn Ukraine in the wake of Russia's intensified strikes on its east-European neighbour in the latest round of strikes leaving several dead and many killing at least and injuring over 60. Read more

DCW chief seeks ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday wrote to information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, requesting that filmmaker, Sajid Khan, be removed from reality show Bigg Boss over sexual harassment allegations raised against him during the #MeToo movement. Read more

‘Fair to say bowlers are getting hit around the park but…’: Ashwin addresses India's bowling concerns ahead of T20 WC

The Indian bowlers will have a big shoe to fill, when they start the T20 World Cup campaign, with the opener being against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. Read more

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan: Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian says government to conduct inquiry on surrogacy

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took their fans by surprise when they announced they were proud parents to twin boys. Vignesh shared the news on social media. Read more

Sambhavna Seth shares thought-provoking video on dogs, netizens heart it

Humans have kept dogs as pets since time immemorial. However, there is also a sad side to this, as many abandon their furry friends when they get old after caring for them and receiving love, comfort and companionship from them for long. Read more

Breast Reconstruction Surgery: Know why is it done, when and how

Women who have recently undergone breast cancer treatment will be suggested to opt for breast reconstruction surgery in order to rebuild the shape and look of their breast. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON