Daily brief: Jaishankar, UK counterpart discuss bilateral ties; and all the latest news

Jaishankar, UK counterpart James Cleverly discuss bilateral ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his UK counterpart James Cleverly reviewed bilateral relations and India’s G20 presidency during a phone conversation on Tuesday. Cleverly called Jaishankar ahead of his expected visit to India to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers during March 1-2. Read more…

‘PM Modi should get gold medal’: Rahul Gandhi on foreign policy, Adani interests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that India's foreign policy under the BJP-led ruling dispensation has aligned with the interests of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi's visit to foreign countries was followed by Adani “magically” bagging contracts there. Read more…

Turkey earthquake: Rescuers save toddler trapped under rubble for about 33 hours

A 14-month-old baby, who was trapped under the rubble in quake-hit Turkey's Hatay province for more than 30 hours, was rescued alive. Cradled in the arms of a rescue worker, she could be seen rushed to safety, while onlookers applaud their efforts, a video shared by Anadolu news agency showed. Read more…

Women's Premier League auction: 409 players set to be up for grabs

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will be played between March 4 and 26 in Mumbai. The tournament will comprise 22 matches, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. A total of 409 players will be up for grabs at the inaugural action, which will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13. Read more…

Is Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man coming back? Fans predict season 3 after actor shares this update. Watch

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has seemingly teased his fans about the third season of his much-anticipated web series The Family Man. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Manoj shared a video in which he spoke to his fans. Manoj captioned the post, "Family ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara (I am coming with my family....won't you welcome me?" Read more…