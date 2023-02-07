Turkey earthquake: Rescuers save toddler trapped under rubble for about 33 hours

A 14-month-old baby, who was trapped under the rubble in quake-hit Turkey's Hatay province for more than 30 hours, was rescued alive. Cradled in the arms of a rescue worker, she could be seen rushed to safety, while onlookers applaud their efforts, a video shared by ANADOLU AGENCY showed.

While rescue teams are scrambling to find survivors trapped under debris after a series of massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, some heart-wrenching videos of children and their parents have emerged on social media claiming to be from the disaster-struck countries.

In a similar incident, Charles Lister, the director of the Syrian chapter of the Middle Eastern Institute, posted pictures of two incidents where Syrian rescuers and civilians in the rebel-held regions rescued two children from the debris of the collapsed buildings where their chances of survival were slim to none.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria crossed 5,000. Since the first 7.8 magnitude quake that flattened apartment blocks, wrecked hospitals, and left thousands more people injured or homeless, the region has seen five major temblors.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month-long emergency across ten provinces ravaged by the earthquake which has killed more than 3,500 people alone in the country.

