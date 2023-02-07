Women's Premier League auction: 409 players set to be up for grabs

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will be played between March 4 and 26 in Mumbai. The tournament will comprise 22 matches, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. A total of 409 players will be up for grabs at the inaugural action, which will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13.

1525 players had registered for themselves for the very first edition of the WPL, but the final list was pruned to 409 players. 246 of those players are from India, 163 are overseas players, of which 8 are from associate nations. Of the total 409 players, 202 are capped, 199 are uncapped and 8 from associate nations.

Of these 409 players, only 90 will make it through with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the INR 50 Lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON