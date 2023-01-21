Daily brief: Joshimath relief, dismantling work resumes, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Joshimath relief, dismantling work resumed after improvement in weather

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chamoli district administration on Saturday restarted the dismantling work of two badly damaged hotels and two houses in Manohar Bagh in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town after an improvement in the weather. Relief operations and survey to assess damage in structures also restarted smoothly, said officials. Read more

'Pressure to find a scapegoat': Air India pilots' body on Shankar Mishra case

As the Directorate General of Civil Aviation suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command of the New York-New Delhi flight on which Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly passenger in a drunken state, the Air India Pilot's body is considering legal options against the decision, a member told news agency PTI. The pilot acted promptly and maturely and the incident was reported to the authorities at that time only, the member said alleging that there is a lot of "pressure to find a scapegoat in the entire case". Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India take unassailable lead as pacers run riot in Raipur

India's relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here on Saturday. The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries. Read more

Karisma Kapoor is a vision to behold in a green anarkali

Karisma Kapoor’s fashion diaries are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor is an absolute fashionista, and loves to share snippets from her fashion diaries for her fans on her Instagram profile once in a while. Karisma's Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets from her personal diaries with family, her professional commitments and her fashion statements. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara Ali Khan cuts cakes, sings with NGO kids on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary: ‘I hope we’ve made you smile'

Actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated the birth anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the children of an NGO. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sara posted a clip in which she cut birthday cakes. Along with the kids, Sara Ali Khan sang the birthday song for Sushant. For the occasion, Sara wore a green suit and tied her hair back. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON