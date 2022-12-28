Daily brief: Karnataka should not challenge us, says Eknath Shinde on border row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Karnataka should not challenge us’: Maharashtra CM Shinde on border row

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is far from over. On Wednesday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the state will not give up even an inch of land of 865 Marathi speaking villages. Read more

India to make negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from these 5 countries: Report

Passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore- the countries that have reported massive surge in Covid cases might require mandatory negative RT-PCR tests from next week. Read more

Union minister Anurag Thakur releases government’s 2023 calendar

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday released the government’s 2023 calendar, saying it was not just a collection of photographs but a reminder of the government’s achievements and its plans for the future. Read more

‘Forgive us…’: Why Messi apologised to locals in hometown Rosario after Argentina's FIFA World Cup win

36 Years long wait for Argentina was over when the South American team defeated France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 and became World Champions. Led by captain Lionel Messi, it was the third title victory for them, having won in 1978 and 1986. Read more

The Mirza Malik Show: Sania Mirza sings Neha Kakkar's Aao Raja, leaves Shoaib Malik in splits. Watch

Tennis star Sania Mirza sang Neha Kakkar's song, Aao Raja, leaving husband-cricketer Shoaib Malik in splits. Read more

New Year 2023: Tips and tricks to stick to your New Year resolutions

One of the best parts of welcoming a brand new year is to set fresh goals for the year ahead and achieve new things that not only help break the monotony of the past year but also steer us ahead in life by way of self-development. Read more

