Daily brief: Kejriwal, AAP leaders meet Uddhav, and all the latest news

Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence in Mumbai.

Kejriwal, AAP leaders meet Uddhav, first after bow-arrow goes to Shinde

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, MP Raghav Chadha on Friday met former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Read more…

Woman loses over ₹61K after applying for loan on Instagram

A restaurant owner from Worli-Koliwada was duped of more than ₹61,000 after she applied for a loan at a low-interest rate on Instagram. The complainant, Rutali Kolge, approached the police on Thursday and told them that she first came across the advertisement in a reel on February 17. Read more…

'Ishant ne gaali diya par baad mein usko bhi bohot pada. Then Dhoni came...': Ex-PAK cricketer recalls 2012 India clash

In a rivalry clash as big as India ver sus Pakistan, which got all the tickets sold the day the fixtures are announced, which has billions glued to their television set to catch every bit of live action and for which there is so much of build up in both the nation both from the veteran cricketers and from the media, pressure is bound to get the better of a cricketer, leading to heated exchanges. Read more…

Anushka Sharma backs Harmanpreet Kaur as she hides tears following India's loss to Australia: 'Always proud of you'

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to a viral video of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur showing up in black sunglasses to hide tears after India's defeat to Australia. It was the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia. After the unfortunate loss, Anushka joined many others on the internet who came out in support of the Women's team captain. Read more…

Fertility: Reproductive health tests that men, women should opt for without fail

As men and women age, they will have to take utmost care of their reproductive health and it should not be neglected at all as many people encounter reproductive health issues such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), prolapsed uterus, endometriosis, cervical cancer, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), adenomyosis, Oligozoospermia (low sperm count), Asthenozoospermia (which is poor motility), teratozoospermia, Oligoasthenoteratozoospermia (OAT) or Azoospermia (when no sperms can be found in a man’s semen and up to 10% to 15% of infertile men are diagnosed with it). Read more…