Anushka Sharma backs Harmanpreet Kaur as she hides tears following India's loss to Australia: 'Always proud of you'

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to a viral video of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur showing up in black sunglasses to hide tears after India's defeat to Australia. It was the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia. After the unfortunate loss, Anushka joined many others on the internet who came out in support of the Women's team captain. Also read: Inside Anushka Sharma's Thailand trip with all kinds of vegetarian goodies, street food, candy shopping

Anushka posted a news article regarding the viral video of Harmanpreet Kaur. Sharing it, she wrote in the caption, “Always proud of you and your team captain.” She also tagged the cricketer and added a blue heart emoji, referring to team India's jersey.

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram Stories.

She also posted a video shared by ICC T20 World Cup's official handle on the social media platform and further added, “These women,” with heartfelt emojis. The video featured former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra consoling Harmanpreet as she broke down after the loss in the semi final.

Harmanpreet was run-out for 52 off 34 balls when India needed 40 off 32 balls. As the captain, she fulfilled her duties for the post-match broadcast and appeared wearing sunglasses. She said, “The way I got runout, can't be unluckier than that. Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed fighting till the last ball. The result didn't go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament. We know we have a good batting line up even if we lose early wickets. Need to give credit to Jemi for the way she batted today. She got us the momentum we were looking for.”

Harmanpreet finally broke when ex-captain Anjum Chopra gave her a hug post match. "My intention was to give the captain some empathy because that's all I can offer from the outside. It was an emotional moment for both of us. India have reached the semi-finals a lot of times and they have lost. This is not the first time I've seen Harmanpreet bat like this. I have seen her battling her injuries and health Today she might not have even played but because this was a World Cup semi-final and because she was Harmanpreet Kaur. She is not the one who takes a backward step; she will go forward and a backward step, she will go forward and she did that. Today, before the match started, she was able to bring herself to a situation where she can play. She ran around in the field for 20 overs and then while batting, she rekindled India's hopes. Of course, Jemimah Rodrigues also played her part. I can understand what Harmanpreet Kaur must be going through. It was a player-to-player moment with her. I was just trying to lessen her sorrow," Anjum said in the video shared by ICC.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been religiously following cricket updates, more than ever since she announced her biopic on Jhulan Goswami, Chakda 'Xpress. She also keeps cheering for her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON