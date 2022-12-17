Daily brief: Man kills aunt, chops her body into pieces; arrested, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Another Shraddha Walkar case: Man kills aunt, cuts body into pieces; arrested

In a gruesome incident similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a man from Rajasthan allegedly killed his aunt, chopped her body into pieces, and dumped them at different secluded areas in Delhi, police from that state said on Saturday. Read more.

This Congress leader bats for PM Modi after Pak minister's attack at UN

Congress leader Bupesh Baghel on Saturday condemned Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more.

Zelensky's 'message of peace' request at FIFA WC final rebuffed: Report

FIFA - world football's governing body - has rejected a request by Volodymyr Zelensky - president of an Ukrainian nation battered by Russian military attacks since late February - to let him share a message of peace before the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar's Doha on Sunday. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan ‘patriotic’ amid boycott calls, shares cryptic post on '15 minutes of fame'

Shah Rukh Khan who is all set for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan, took some time out to reply fan questions on Twitter. Read more.

Watch: Babar Azam loses temper, hurls a mouthful at teammate Agha Salman for running him out in 3rd Test vs England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was in sublime touch on Saturday, the opening day of the third and final Test of the series against England in Karachi, as he scored his 25th Test half-century in what was his 100th international match as the skipper of the national side. Read more.

Daily habits that are ruining your sleep

Do you wake up feeling tired or exhausted, struggle to focus on work or find it difficult remembering things? Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON