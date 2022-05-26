Daily brief: MK Stalin urges PM Modi to make Tamil official language like Hindi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Stalin explains to Modi Dravidian model of governance, makes a pitch for Tamil

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday made a pitch for Tamil to be on par with Hindi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the language an official one in offices of the Government of India and at the Madras high court. Read more

‘India is unique because…’: Kamal Haasan amid language row

At a time when the nation is witnessing a language row, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday described India as a ‘unique country’ whose citizens, unlike their counterparts in the United States, are 'united despite speaking different languages. Read more

Asia Cup 2022: India qualify for Super 4s with incredible 16-0 win against Indonesia

The Indian hockey team defeated Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for the Super 4s in the 2022 Men's Hockey Asia Cup. Incidentally, India needed 15 goals to go above Pakistan on goal difference and qualify for the next round. Read more

Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in UK

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual assault by UK's Crown Protection Services as per multiple reports. The actor has been the subject of investigation in a sexual assault case in the country. Read more

World No Tobacco Day: Cancer to infertility; how consuming tobacco can take a toll on your health

World No Tobacco Day 2022: Every year more than 8 million people die of tobacco consumption according to WHO yet tobacco consumption continues to rapidly increase among people of all age groups in the country. Read more

Putin fast tracks Russian citizenship for Ukrainians; Zelensky retaliates

Russian President Vladimir Putin has now fast-tracked Russian citizenship for residents of two territories of Ukraine, the southern region of Kherson and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON