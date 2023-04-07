Home / India News / Daily brief: Mumbai among cities with world's best public transport, finds survey; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2023 08:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

List of cities with world's best public transport. Indian city finds place

Mumbai secured 19th spot globally to rank among cities with world's best public transport.
Germany’s Berlin was ranked as the city with the best public transport system globally, followed by Czech Republic’s capital Prague, while Mumbai secured the 19th spot and was the top-ranked Indian city, according …read more.

Congress reacts to ally Sharad Pawar's remarks on Adani-Hindenburg

The Congress on Friday made it clear that its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may have its view, but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the charges against the conglomerate are real…read more.

China slaps sanction against Taiwanese envoy, US institutions

China on Friday slapped new sanctions against Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington and announced restrictions against two US organisations, which hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her…read more.

Jeet recalls being rejected after his Telugu debut film failed at box office: 'I had sleepless nights, doubted myself'

Jeet is in the news for becoming the first actor to have a Bengali film released in Hindi simultaneously. He will be next seen in the action thriller Chengiz. During the promotion of the film, Jeet opened up about facing…read more.

Watch: MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 WC victory memorial at Wankhede Stadium where India legend's iconic six had landed

Five days after the 12th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup win, former India skipper MS Dhoni, who had guided India to that memorable win on home soil against Sri Lanka, inaugurated the victory memorial…read more.

