Daily brief: NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in Udhampur blast case, and all the latest news
Udhampur blast case: NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in Udhampur blast case against two terror operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, said officials. Read more
PM Modi reviews new parliament construction during surprise visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a surprise visit of the new Parliament building. He spent more than a hour at the upcoming parliament complex and inspected various works, sources told Hindustan Times. Read more
NPCI says no charge on 'normal' UPI payments; but is free service sustainable?
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which owns and runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), said on Wednesday that it has implemented fees on UPI transactions on only Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) merchant transactions, and not on regular bank-to-bank UPI transactions. Read more
Dasara movie review: Nani film is a familiar but riveting tale of friendship and revenge
Nani’s Dasara, like its recent counterparts like Rangasthalam (2018) and Narappa (2021), is a very familiar tale about the ugly side of caste politics. The familiarity also seeps into the fashion in which it narrates a tale of friendship and revenge. Read more
IPL 2023 full schedule: Match dates, venues, timings and double-header details
IPL 2023 is finally set to begin on Friday, with defending champions Gujarat Giants facing Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more