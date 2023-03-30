Home / India News / Daily brief: NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in Udhampur blast case, and all the latest news

Daily brief: NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in Udhampur blast case, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Udhampur blast case: NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives

NIA had taken over investigations into the case on November 15 last year from Jammu and Kashmir Police. (HT Archive)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in Udhampur blast case against two terror operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, said officials. Read more

PM Modi reviews new parliament construction during surprise visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a surprise visit of the new Parliament building. He spent more than a hour at the upcoming parliament complex and inspected various works, sources told Hindustan Times. Read more

NPCI says no charge on 'normal' UPI payments; but is free service sustainable?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which owns and runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), said on Wednesday that it has implemented fees on UPI transactions on only Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) merchant transactions, and not on regular bank-to-bank UPI transactions. Read more

Dasara movie review: Nani film is a familiar but riveting tale of friendship and revenge

Nani’s Dasara, like its recent counterparts like Rangasthalam (2018) and Narappa (2021), is a very familiar tale about the ugly side of caste politics. The familiarity also seeps into the fashion in which it narrates a tale of friendship and revenge. Read more

IPL 2023 full schedule: Match dates, venues, timings and double-header details

IPL 2023 is finally set to begin on Friday, with defending champions Gujarat Giants facing Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more

