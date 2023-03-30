Udhampur blast case: NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in Udhampur blast case against two terror operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, said officials. Police personnel gather near a site where a blast occured in an empty bus parked at a bus stand in this file image. (ANI file photo| Arun Jasrotia)

“Following thorough investigations into the Udhampur IED blast cases by the LeT through their Pakistan based handlers, NIA filed a chargesheet against 2 LeT operatives today,” said an official spokesperson.

“Mohammad Aslam Sheikh alias Adil and Mohammad Amin Bhat alias Abu Khubaib alias Pinna have been charged for their efforts towards revival of terrorist activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitments from the pool of OGWs (overground workers) and surrendered terrorists and activating and motivating them to carry out terrorist acts,” he added.

NIA had taken over investigations into the case on November 15 last year from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

NIA investigations revealed that Mohammad Aslam Sheikh was in touch with Mohammad Amin Bhat, an ‘individual terrorist’ of the LeT listed by the government of India, who was now operating from Pakistan.

“Pinna recruited Adil to carry out the two IED blasts on buses parked in the public areas of Udhampur district, which had inflicted injuries to two persons,” he added.

Pinna was initially a resident of Doda district.

“He escaped to Pakistan in 2009 and is presently an active LeT handler, who is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terrorist activities in the Jammu region,” he said.

“Adil collected the explosives consignment delivered by Pinna’s associates from across the border in Kathua sector. Pinna used drones and a dead drop method for this delivery. Pinna trained Adil in cyberspace on how to prime the IEDs. On September 28, Adil planted two IEDs in two different buses, which were plying between Basantgarh and Udhampur. One blast took place around midnight on September 28 and the other in the early hours of September 29,” he said.

After his arrest, Adil made disclosures about hoarding explosives for future attacks.

Two more IEDs, three sticky bombs, three detonators and two PTD timers were recovered from Adil’s residence. These were part of the consignment that was delivered from Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

NIA filed a chargesheet on March 28 against the duo under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 307 and 407 of IPC, sections 3 and 4 of the explosives substances act, 1908 and sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act, 1967.