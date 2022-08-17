Daily brief: On criminal cases against Bihar law minister, Nitish says 'I don't know' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On criminal cases against Bihar's new law minister, Nitish says 'I don’t know'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday he had no idea about the state's new law minister Kartikeya Singh being involved in criminal cases. Read more.

On Shivraj Chouhan’s exit from top BJP panel, MP Congress leader has a theory

Senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh Govind Singh on Wednesday came up with his interpretation of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary board, saying it was a signal that the ruling BJP could opt for a change of guard in the party’s state leadership. Read more.

Cattle smuggling scam: CBI freezes FDs worth ₹16.9 crore of arrested TMC leader

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday froze fixed deposits worth ₹16.97 crore linked to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the federal agency on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam. Read more.

'Everyone wants a match-winner. Why do people talk about Dinesh Karthik?': Ex-India cricketer on Samson's Asia Cup snub

After missing out on Team India's Asia Cup 2022 roster, Sanju Samson will be aiming to prove his critics wrong in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting Thursday in Harare. Read more.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share romantic dance on the streets of Spain, fans dub them 'most adorable couple'. Watch

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared videos and pictures of him on a vacation with his actor-wife Nayanthara in Spain. Read more.

First period: Early signs; how long it lasts and healthy practices to follow

One of the many changes that come with puberty is the beginning of menstruation, the process wherein the uterus sheds the lining of blood and tissue via the vagina. Read more.

