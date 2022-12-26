Daily brief: On Pragya Thakur's ‘keep knives sharpened’ remark, Priyanka Chaturvedi's reply, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Pragya Thakur's ‘keep knives sharpened’ remark, Priyanka Chaturvedi's reply

Shiv Sena member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday slammed after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged a gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. Read more

Bus driver arrested for rape of Mumbai student holidaying in Goa: Police

A 35-year-old bus driver has been arrested by the Goa police on charges of raping a Mumbai student who was on a vacation in the state, police said. Read more

Riteish Deshmukh apologises after journalist claims his team misbehaved with media persons: ‘I had not organised any...'

Riteish Deshmukh has apologised after a journalist alleged that the actor's PR team misbehaved with media persons. Read more

‘Political ban’: Turkish president Erdogan reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup substitute role in knockouts

2022 can easily be summed up as Cristiano Ronaldo's worst year in football. The 37-year-old failed to find a suitor in the summer transfer window and then fell out of Erik ten Hag's favour. Read more

Travel alert: Top upcoming destinations in Uttarakhand

The northern Indian state of Uttarakhand is tucked away in the Himalayan Mountains and provides travellers and visitors a breathtaking view of the surrounding area that includes Lakshman Jhula, Ram Chula, Alakhananda, Tunganatha, Badrinath but also plenty of offbeat place to explore this winter holiday season. Read more

