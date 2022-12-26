Riteish Deshmukh apologises after journalist claims his team misbehaved with media persons: ‘I had not organised any...'

Riteish Deshmukh has apologised after a journalist alleged that the actor's PR team misbehaved with media persons. As per a new report, the journalist said that the actor's bouncer threw them out of a hotel in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Riteish reacted to the claims when he was interacting with the media after visiting the Mahalakshmi Temple in the city. (Also Read | Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh dance with glasses in their pockets in Marathi song Ved Lavlay)

Riteish is all set for his upcoming Marathi feature Ved. Recently, he unveiled the official trailer of the film. On Instagram, Ritiesh shared the trailer which he captioned in Marathi, "Aamcha Ved."

As quoted by News18, Riteish said, “I apologise if you feel that you have been insulted by us. I had not organised any meeting. I have been married for 11 years, but we did not come to take a darshan (of the temple) together. So, we came to visit the temple. This is not the place to talk about movies. May the blessings of Mahalakshmi be upon you.”

Recently, Riteish celebrated his 44th birthday with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, actors Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhary, Shabir Ahluwalia among others. On Riteish's birthday, Salman took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his special appearance in Ved and wrote, "Bhau cha birthday aahe -@riteishd Gift to Banta hai (It’s Riteish’s birthday, so here’s a gift). Enjoy.”

Ved marks the directorial debut of Riteish. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022. Apart from Ritiesh, the romantic action film also stars his wife, actor Genelia D'souza in the lead role. Salman will be seen in a guest appearance.

Riteish was recently seen in the comedy film Mister Mummy along with Genelia and Mahesh Manjrekar. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy 100% alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON