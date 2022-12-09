Home / India News / Daily brief: Over 1.6 million Indians renounced citizenship since 2011, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Over 1.6 million Indians renounced citizenship since 2011, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 09, 2022 08:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

An average of 135,130 people have annually renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011. (Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk

1.6 million Indians renounced citizenship since 2011; 183,000 this year: Govt

More than 1.6 million Indians have renounced their citizenship since 2011, including 183,741 this year, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha on Friday. Read more

1,100 Indian students still in Ukraine, advised in Oct to leave: Meenakshi Lekhi

Around 1,100 Indian students are currently in Ukraine and most Indian nationals pursuing medical education in the Eastern European country had returned home since the conflict began in February, minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday. Read more

Karan Johar says Bollywood lacks spine, conviction to make original content: 'We need to get that from other industries'

Karan Johar has made a scathing indictment of Bollywood’s alleged inability to make original content and even criticised himself as part of the industry. In a new interaction, the filmmaker said that the Hindi film industry lacks the spine and conviction to try original things and often gets stuck in bandwagons and trends. Read more

What is the correct way to drink water? Expert shares tips

Drinking water is mandatorily recommended by health experts. It is one of the most important and healthy habits that people can inculcate in themselves to stay away from diseases, and keep illnesses at bay. Drinking water comes with multiple health benefits. Read more

India predicted XI vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: 29-year-old IPL star likely to make debut as IND look to avoid clean sweep

Team India will lock horns with hosts Bangladesh in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) on Saturday, December 10. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series; Bangladesh secured dramatic wins in both matches; by one wicket and five runs respectively in the first and second ODIs. Read more

