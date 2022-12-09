India predicted XI vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: 29-year-old IPL star likely to make debut as IND look to avoid clean sweep

Team India will lock horns with hosts Bangladesh in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) on Saturday, December 10. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series; Bangladesh secured dramatic wins in both matches; by one wicket and five runs respectively in the first and second ODIs.

With captain Rohit Sharma injured, his deputy KL Rahul is expected to be at the helm in the third ODI. Debutant Rajat Patidar will in all probability make it to the playing XI in place of Rohit and is expected to play at No. 5. Rahul might decide to open the innings to let Virat Kohli bat at his usual position at No.3. Shreyas Iyer is likely to be No.4, Washington Sundar at No.6 and Axar Patel coming at No.7.

In the absence of Deepak Chahar who has also been marred by injury, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play alongside Sundar and Patel. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are likely to be the three pacers in the playing XI.

Team India have been good only in patches in the series thus far. In the first ODI, the batting failed while bowlers did a good job but faltered in picking the tenth wicket. In the second ODI, bowlers picked crucial wickets at the start but the seventh wicket partnership between Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh post a challenging total.

Going into the third ODI, the visitors will look to get a consolation win to gain momentum ahead of the two-match Test Series. Fans expect seniors Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to rise upto the occasion as their bats have been silent in the series.

India's predicted XI vs Bangladesh for 3rd ODI:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel,

Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON