Daily brief: Police fire tear gas into ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Lahore house, and all the latest news

Imran Khan arrest: Pakistan police fire tear gas into PTI chief's Lahore house

Police on Tuesday fired tear gas into the compound of Imran Khan’s house in Lahore and used water cannons to disperse supporters, who gathered outside Pakistan's ousted prime minister's residence to prevent his arrest in the Toshakhana case. Read more

‘Mujhe chalte jana hai...’: BJP's video on Oppn calling Modi ‘Gautam Das', 'chaiwala'

The BJP on Tuesday shared an animated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey from 2007 till present, chronicling all the major achievements of his government and failed attacks by opposition parties. Read more

All That Breathes’ Shaunak Sen reacts to Oscar loss, poses with 'loser' sign at ceremony: ‘We were low'

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen took to Instagram and posted for the first time since his film All That Breathes lost to Daniel Roher's Navalny at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards. Read more

'I would like to inform you...': Telangana BJP MP snubs women's panel summons

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, who was issued a notice by the State Women Commission for his alleged derogatory statements on Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha, refused to appear before the panel citing the present Budget session of Parliament.

'Rahul Dravid spoke about him for literally 5 minutes': Karthik on how India coach gave 'devil its due' in team meeting

Rahul Dravid has never backed down from praising a player to the hilt, with one such incident narrated by Dinesh Karthik. Read more

China allows foreign tourists including from India after 3 years of Covid control

China on Tuesday announced that it will allow foreign tourists into the country including from India for the first time in three years and resume issuing various other categories of visas from March 15. Read more

