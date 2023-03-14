‘Mujhe chalte jana hai...’: BJP's video on Oppn calling Modi ‘Gautam Das', 'chaiwala'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday shared an animated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey from 2007 till present, chronicling all the major achievements of his government and failed attacks by opposition parties that included name calling like ‘maut ka saudagar’ and ‘chaiwala.’ Screengrab from the video. (BJP/ Twitter)

The four-minute long video clip begins with Modi, as the chief minister of Gujarat, aiming for prime ministerial post in 2014’s general elections. As he starts walking on the stairs that lead up to the chair of the prime minister, he is targeted by Sonia Gandhi, who refers to him as ‘maut ka saudagar.’ Resisting all the attacks, Modi could be seen continuing his walk towards the PM post while he is being called ‘chaiwala’ and mocked for the US visa ban. After becoming prime minister in 2014, he is greeted with an ‘Invitation to the US’ by a figure depicting then President Barack Obama.

His first inning as the prime minister is highlighted by ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna’, ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, ‘Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna’, ‘PM Awas Yojna’ and ‘Fasal Bima Yojna’. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale allegations are shown as futile attempt by the grand old party as Modi is re-elected PM in 2019. During his second term in office, Modi chooses ‘Indian vaccine’ to tide over the Covid pandemic over US-made vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

At last, the clip shows him working towards a ‘5 trillion dollar economy’ target, unaffected by slurs including ‘Gautam das’, ‘Modi teri kabar kudegi’, and ‘neech’ among others.