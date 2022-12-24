Home / India News / Daily brief: Putin tells Russian defence industry to up its game for Ukraine war, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Putin tells Russian defence industry to up its game for Ukraine war, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 24, 2022 08:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Troops need weapons and…: Vladimir Putin's message to Russian defence industry

Russian president Vladimir Putin told the country's defence industry that it must up its game so that the Russian army gets all it needs to fight in Ukraine. Read more

Can't see Corona, where is it?’: Congress minister on Mandaviya’s letter to Rahul

As the Centre has stepped up surveillance and asked the states to be alert in view of rising cases of Coronavirus in China, Congress minister Pratap Singh Khachariya on Saturday asked where Covid is as he can't see it. Read more

Karnataka: 58-year-old Yakshagana artiste collapses while performing | Video

A 58-year-old Yakshagana artiste died while performing on a stage on Friday at Karnataka’s Kateel town. Watch here

Watch: Virat Kohli fumes, charges at Shakib, umpires forced to step in after Bangladesh players' wild celebration

Virat Kohli had a nightmarish day in the field on Day 3 of the Indian vs Bangladesh second Test in Mirpur. Read more

Asha Parekh reacts to Pathaan row, says ‘we are becoming too close-minded’

Asha Parekh, who was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in September, recently spoke up about negativity the film Pathaan and its actor Deepika Padukone received. Read more

Sign out