‘Can't see Corona, where is it?’: Congress minister on Mandaviya’s letter to Rahul

As the Centre has stepped up surveillance and asked the states to be alert in view of rising cases of Coronavirus in China, Congress minister Pratap Singh Khachariya on Saturday asked where Covid is as he can't see it, in the context of the health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi. Khachariya further said Mandaviya sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi asking to pause the yatra as a large number of people are supporting Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, while BJP's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' has failed,

“The Rahul Gandhi Yatra is doing well; thousands of people are participating. Jan Aakrosh Yatra by BJP failed. Health minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi to stop the yatra because of Covid. Where is Covid? We can't see it. Till now Covid has not come”, Khachariya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The minister's remarks come amid a squabble between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress after Mandaviya's letter to Rahul; Mandaviya asked the Kerala MP to pause the yatra if he cannot ensure Covid protocols are followed.

In his letter, the health minister stressed on the use of face masks and hand sanitisers, and urged Congress to ensure that only vaccinated individuals participate.

The letter triggered a backlash from the Congress with Rahul Gandhi accusing the BJP of 'making excuses' to stop his mass outreach campaign, which entered Delhi today.

Meanwhile, hours after deciding to suspend its ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in Rajasthan, in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases globally, the saffron party said it will go ahead with its plan of holding public meetings in assembly constituencies while following the Covid-19 protocols.

