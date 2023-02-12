Daily brief: Rahul Gandhi gets notice over PM-Adani remarks, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi gets notice over 'unparliamentary' remarks on PM Modi over Adani

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit his reply after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nishikant Dubey and Prahlad Joshi filed a breach of privilege notice against him for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was asked to respond by Wednesday. Read more

Is India prepared to deal with Turkey-like earthquake? Experts answer

The casualties from the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake have crossed 33,000-mark and are expected to double (according to UN relief chief Martin Griffiths's grim prediction), making it one of the deadliest natural catastrophes of recent times. Experts have answered some questions on the possibility and effects of such large-scale events in India. Read more

India star released from Test squad ahead of second match vs AUS in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to take part in Ranji final

After decimating Pat Cummins' Australia in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur on Saturday, Rohit Sharma's Team India has made a noteworthy change in their star-studded squad prior to the second encounter of the bilateral Test series in New Delhi. Rohit's sublime century and Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show paved the way for hosts India to pummel Australia in the 1st Test of the four-match series at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Read more

Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh return to help India become a nuclear nation with a secret test. Watch

After ending the first season on a bit of a cliffhanger, Rocket Boys returns for a second season with Dr Homi J Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) having plans to make India into a nuclear nation like the other top countries in the world. The first teaser shows the scientists putting together a team to conduct a secret test as they consult Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Charu Shankar) on what to do. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys 2 will begin streaming on SonyLIV this March. Read more

Happy Valentine's Day 2023: 10 romantic ideas to propose to your ladylove

It's never been simpler to express your love for someone or to get down on your knees and ask them to marry you but it's still bound to make you feel anxious and unsteady. It's not as simple as it would seem to propose to a woman and to make it as special for her as possible, you must put a lot of thought, work and love into how you're going to execute it. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON