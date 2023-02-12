Home / India News / Daily brief: Rahul Gandhi gets notice over PM-Adani remarks, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Rahul Gandhi gets notice over PM-Adani remarks, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha at the Motion of Thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session of Parliament.(ANI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha at the Motion of Thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session of Parliament.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi gets notice over 'unparliamentary' remarks on PM Modi over Adani

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit his reply after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nishikant Dubey and Prahlad Joshi filed a breach of privilege notice against him for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was asked to respond by Wednesday. Read more

Is India prepared to deal with Turkey-like earthquake? Experts answer

The casualties from the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake have crossed 33,000-mark and are expected to double (according to UN relief chief Martin Griffiths's grim prediction), making it one of the deadliest natural catastrophes of recent times. Experts have answered some questions on the possibility and effects of such large-scale events in India. Read more

India star released from Test squad ahead of second match vs AUS in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to take part in Ranji final

After decimating Pat Cummins' Australia in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur on Saturday, Rohit Sharma's Team India has made a noteworthy change in their star-studded squad prior to the second encounter of the bilateral Test series in New Delhi. Rohit's sublime century and Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show paved the way for hosts India to pummel Australia in the 1st Test of the four-match series at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Read more

Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh return to help India become a nuclear nation with a secret test. Watch

After ending the first season on a bit of a cliffhanger, Rocket Boys returns for a second season with Dr Homi J Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) having plans to make India into a nuclear nation like the other top countries in the world. The first teaser shows the scientists putting together a team to conduct a secret test as they consult Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Charu Shankar) on what to do. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys 2 will begin streaming on SonyLIV this March. Read more

Happy Valentine's Day 2023: 10 romantic ideas to propose to your ladylove

It's never been simpler to express your love for someone or to get down on your knees and ask them to marry you but it's still bound to make you feel anxious and unsteady. It's not as simple as it would seem to propose to a woman and to make it as special for her as possible, you must put a lot of thought, work and love into how you're going to execute it. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi valentine's week
rahul gandhi valentine's week
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out