Daily brief: Sanjay Raut slams EC order on Sena name, symbol, and all the latest news

Sanjay Raut slams EC order on Sena name, symbol: ‘Lost all credibility…'

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders on Friday hit out at the Election Commission for its order of the Eknath Shinde faction to get the official name of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded party and the bow-arrow symbol. Read more

12 cheetahs begin their journey from South Africa to India

Twelve cheetahs- including seven males and five females from South Africa- have begun their journey to India- and are set to arrive in India on Saturday, environment minister Bhupender Yadav said. Read more

Parenting tips: How to teach self-love to kids

Self-love is one of the most important things that should be taught at a very young age. When we learn to love ourselves and make ourselves the priority of our lives, a lot of clarity comes in decision-making, on the people who we want to be with and the kind of life we see for ourselves. Read more

Zeenat Aman reveals why she stopped dyeing her hair despite being told not to

After making her Instagram debut on February 11, Zeenat Aman has been sharing well-written updates to her fans regularly. The veteran actor shared old never-before-seen photos of her mother, Vardhini Scharwachter, and even put up a picture from the sets of Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978). Read more

IPL 2023 to begin on March 31; defending champions Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings in season opener

The official schedule for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced on Friday in Jio Cinemas. The 16th season of the league will begin from March 31 onwards with defending champions Gujarat Titans set to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7.30pm IST. Read more

