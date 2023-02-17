Parenting tips: How to teach self-love to kids

Self-love is one of the most important things that should be taught at a very young age. When we learn to love ourselves and make ourselves the priority of our lives, a lot of clarity comes in decision-making, on the people who we want to be with and the kind of life we see for ourselves. Learning to love ourselves should start at a very early stage. When it comes to parenting, there are several types of it. A parent always wants the best for their children, and hence should ensure that the child learns to make the best of themselves and accept and love themselves the way they are. Dr Jazmine McCoy, Psychologist, shared an insightful Instagram post and wrote of the things that a parent can do to inculcate self-love in children.

Important and valued: Asking for the child’s opinion in decisions and emphasising teamwork in the family can help the child to feel important and valued in the house. That will urge them to love themselves and become better.

Compliments: Parents need to be careful with the compliments they give to their children. Instead of focusing on the results, compliments should emphasise on their efforts more.

Boundaries: Teaching the importance of limitations and boundaries to children at an early age helps them to create a healthier space for themselves later.

Positive qualities: Every child is unique and consists of their own special qualities. As parents, we should focus on their positive qualities and help them to enhance the qualities further.

Speak of bodies: when we speak to them about bodies, we should ensure to make the discussion positive. This will further create body positivity among them and help them to accept and love their bodies, as honestly as possible. It will also help them to listen to their bodies and care about themselves more.