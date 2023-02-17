IPL 2023 to begin on March 31; defending champions Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings in season opener

The official schedule for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced on Friday in Jio Cinemas. The 16th season of the league will begin from March 31 onwards with defending champions Gujarat Titans set to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7.30pm IST.

The tournament will be played across 12 venues in India - Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Rajasthan Royals' second home), and Dharamsala (Punjab Kings' second home). - and will comprise 70 league matches, including 18 double headers. All teams will play seven home and away matches during their league campaign.

This will also be the first time since IPL 2019 when the league will be played across all the traditional venues in India. In 2020, the tournament was postponed from the March-May window to September-November window owing to Covid and was staged in the UAE. In the next year, following a bio-bubble breach, the second half of the season was played in the UAE. And in 2022, the tournament was reduced to just two venues - Mumbai and Pune - while the playoffs were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The final league match will be played on May 21 and the IPL 2023 final will be held on May 28.

IPL 2023 Groups:

Group A

MI, RR, KKR, DC and LSG.

Group B

CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB and GT.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be heading into the season as the defending champions having scripted an impressive seven-wicket win against 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in the final. It was Titans' first ever appearance in IPL. Pandya had played a crucial all-round role in the final. He finished with three for 17, which included the dismissal of the dangerous Jos Buttler for 39 as Rajasthan were restricted to 130 for 9 before scoring 34 off 30.

