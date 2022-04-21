Daily brief: UK PM Boris Johnson visits Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Watch: Boris Johnson visits Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, paid a visit to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Johnson, in a video, can be seen taking a walk with priests on the temple premises.

Ganesh Naik case: No relief or protection from arrest for BJP MLA

Ganesh Naik has not got any relief or protection from arrest on his anticipatory bail applications in two cases of rape and threat registered against him by Navi Mumbai police.

ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel, reported news agency Reuters.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Bruce Campbell says Marvel is constantly changing film's storyline

Actor Bruce Campbell, who has a small role in Marvel's upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has said that the late reshoots of the film are because Marvel Studios is constantly updating the film's plot.

