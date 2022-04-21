Afghanistan: ISIS claims responsibility for Mazar-e-Sharif mosque blast killing 10
- At least 10 worshippers were killed, and 40 others were injured in a powerful explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif.
The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel, reported news agency Reuters. At least 10 worshippers were killed, and 40 others were injured in a powerful explosion. The blast occurred as several worshippers had knelt in prayer as Muslims marked the holy month of Ramzan, reported AFP.
According to the head of the main hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif Dr Ghawsuddin Anwari, the victims and the injured persons were brought in ambulances and private cars. Further, citing the head of Balkh province's information and culture department, AFP reported that at least 25 casualties have been confirmed.
Also read: Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes, says 'don't test patience of Afghans'
Ever since the Taliban started to take over Afghanistan, several deadly attacks have rocked the country. In September 2021, the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan where more than 30 Taliban members were killed, and several other people were left injured.
Meanwhile, in October 2021, a week after the deadly suicide attack in a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city, multiple explosions had hit a mosque in Kandahar city during the Friday prayers. At least 32 people were killed and over 50 people were wounded in the explosions. Earlier in March, at least four children were killed in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district.
-
Covid: China gives go ahead for batch of Sri Lankan students to return
China on Thursday gave the go ahead to a batch of Sri Lankan students, studying in Chinese universities but currently stranded in their home country because of Covid-related restrictions imposed by Beijing, to return to their campuses to resume in-person learning. China's decision to allow Sri Lankan students to return was announced by the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing in a statement on Thursday.
-
Ukraine war: UK sanctions ‘Butcher of Bucha’, others
The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a new wave of 26 sanctions against defence actors, including Russian army generals, over the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “The UK is unyielding our support for Ukraine and holding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his regime to account. Today's new wave of sanctions hit the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said, announcing the sanctions.
-
US extends Covid vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders
The Biden administration said Thursday it is extending a requirement that non-US citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most foreign visitors since March 2020.
-
200 civilians still in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine calls for 'urgent' evacuations
Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko said around 200 people were waiting to evacuate from the besieged Ukrainian city on Thursday but no buses had arrived as of mid-afternoon. He said a small convoy of buses had evacuated people from Mariupol on Wednesday and was now headed for the city of Zaporhizhia which is under Ukrainian control, reported news agency Reuters.
-
Ensure foolproof security for Imran Khan's Lahore rally, Pak PM tells officials
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the interior ministry to ensure foolproof security to his predecessor Imran Khan over security agencies issuing warning over threats to his life, news agency PTI reported. The security agencies had issued warning ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan to be held on Thursday. Khan was asked to address the supporters virtually, but he declined.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics