Daily brief: Varavara Rao’s permanent bail plea dismissed in Elgar Parishad case and all the latest news

Elgar Parishad case: HC dismisses Varavara Rao’s plea for permanent bail, extends temporary bail by 3 months

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao, seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. Read more

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel urges Amit Shah to resume special assistance to Maoist affected districts

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the resources of the state and also urged to resume the special assistance package granted to seven Maoist-affected districts, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more

Bengaluru showered with rain, bringing relief from scorching heat

After facing severe heat for the past few days, Bengaluru was blessed with some relief in the form of rain on Wednesday. Central parts of the city got bouts of rainfall and strong winds, cooling the city down. Read more

France's Emmanuel Macron refuses to term Russia's assault on Ukraine 'genocide'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday refused to term Russia's offensive in Ukraine ‘genocide’ and said that the people of both countries are fraternal. Read more

Parkinson’s disease: Doctors debunk myths, reveal facts, symptoms, managing tips

Each year, April is designated as "Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month" where people come together to raise awareness about this neurodegenerative brain disease. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni finally confirm date and venue. Watch

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor have finally revealed the date and the venue of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, after days of speculations and confusion around the matter. Read more

Husband introduces working wife as ‘housewife’. Here’s how she reacts

Reddit is a wonderful platform filled with several sub-reddits where people can know more about or discuss things they like. One such sub-reddit allows users to ask others if they were at fault in a certain situation. Read more