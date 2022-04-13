Elgar Parishad case: HC dismisses Varavara Rao’s plea for permanent bail, extends temporary bail by 3 months
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao, seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
In light of the grievances by Rao on the lack of proper medical facilities available in Taloja jail, the division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice G A Sanap also sought by April 30 a report from the inspector general (prisons), Maharashtra on the medical facilities available for prison inmates and whether the Prison Hospital Rules, 1970 were being followed in jails across Maharashtra.
The bench also directed the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to start and conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis. Rao, who is out on temporary bail since February 2021, had moved the high court seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place due to his deteriorating health and high cost of living in Mumbai.
His counsel, senior advocate Anand Grover had stated that due to the abysmal conditions in Taloja jail, where the 83-year-old had been lodged before his release on temporary bail, and the absence of proper doctors and nursing staff, Rao’s health had deteriorated and he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, which was getting worse, hence he should be granted permanent bail and allowed to go to his native place, where he could get free treatment as well as proper medical care as some members of his family were doctors too.
Grover had stated that as Rao was receiving a pension of ₹50,000 only, it was difficult for him to continue living in Mumbai as well as bear the daily expenses and treatment costs from the meagre amount and hence should be allowed to go to Telangana where medical treatment was free for retired government officials and the cost of living was also not so high.
Additional solicitor general Anil Singh and advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA had opposed the request for permanent medical bail and permission to move to Telangana and had assured the bench that Rao would be provided proper medical assistance and care by prison authorities and state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.
Singh had also argued that due to the seriousness of the offences levelled against Rao under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act his applications should be rejected.
Silver Oak riot: Court allows Satara police custody of arrested lawyer
Mumbai The Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday allowed Satara city police to take advocate Gunratan Sadavarte in custody, arrested in connection with the riots outside Silver Oak – the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, in connection with a case registered at Satara in October 2020, even as the Gamdevi police named his wife Jaishri Patil an accused in the riots case.
Man suffers from minor burn injuries after candle blows up on him as birthday party in Ambernath goes awry
Twenty one-year-old Rahul Maurya from Ambernath suffered minor burn injuries during his birthday celebration when a sparkling candle blew up on him after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs on him to prank him. A horrified video of his birthday went viral. In the video, his friends are seen gathered on a road and lit two sparkling candles, one was on the cake and the other was in Maurya's hand.
25 people faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple
Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative. The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said. Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.
ED attaches eight properties owned by Nawab Malik, family
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik, his family members, and the family firms - Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The properties are the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla west, two flats in Bandra west, and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district. Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
Mangrove cell starts demolition drives in newly-acquired areas
Mumbai The state forest department's mangrove cell started to identify and demolish illegal structures built on notified forest land in mangrove areas, whose custody it has received over the past year. In the last week, in Thane's Kopri village, the forest department initiated prosecution against seven people for erecting six shanties on CRZ-1 land and action has been planned against another 100 such structures.
