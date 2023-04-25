Home / India News / Daily brief: ‘What’s the controversy', says Tejashwi Yadav on Anand Mohan's release, and all the latest news

Daily brief: ‘What’s the controversy', says Tejashwi Yadav on Anand Mohan's release, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI photo)
‘What’s the controversy in this?': Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Anand Mohan's release

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday defended the release of ex-Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan Singh, who is convicted in the murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah. Read more

Zeenat Aman recalls Dev Anand stopping her family from leaving Mumbai ahead of Hare Rama Hare Krishna: ‘I became a star’

Zeenat Aman has been a refreshing presence in Instagram, sharing snippets from her daily lifestyle, and anecdotes from her decades-long acting career on the platform. Read more

Ravi Shastri gives bombastic take on BCCI selectors recalling Ajinkya Rahane for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane's return to the Indian Test team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final has created quite a stir on social media. Read more

BTS Jimin slays airport look in Willy Chavarria T-shirt, Tiffany jewellery, Dior bag, Nike shoes as he heads to New York

K-pop idols are known for their stylish airport fashion and BTS member Park Jimin too is no stranger to the style game as he is famous for his fashion sense both on and off stage but his airport fashion tends to be a mix of casual and trendy. Read more

Ram Charan, Upasana's baby shower photos

RRR actor Ram Charan's sisters threw an Intimate baby shower for him and his wife Upasana on April 24. See photos

zeenat aman dev anand ravi shastri bcci ajinkya rahane bts jimin ram charan tejashwi yadav bihar + 8 more
