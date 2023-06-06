Daily Brief: Who is Rehana Fathima, activist who won 'nudity’ case in Kerala HC; and all the latest news

Meet Rehana Fathima, the activist who won 'nudity’ case in Kerala high court Rehana Fathima, a Kerala-based activist, on Monday got relief in a POCSO case as the high court acquitted her emphasising that the right of autonomy over one's body is often denied to the fairer sex and they are bullied, discriminated against, isolated and persecuted for making choices about their bodies and lives. Read Here. Rehana Fathima, a Kerala-based activist. (File)

Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam breach: What happened and why is it significant?

A huge portion of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled area of southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, triggering massive floods, threatening drinking water supplies, and endangering Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. While Ukraine and Russia and accusing each other of blowing up the dam, some officials around the area are also saying that it burst on its own, reported Reuters. Read Here.

Suvendu Adhikari claims kin of Odisha rail mishap victims being ‘compelled’ to visit Kolkata

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday took a jibe at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for asking families of those who died in Balasore train accident to come to Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata to collect promised cheques. Read Here.

Dinesh Karthik brings bad news for Ashwin and Jadeja before WTC final; Rohit, Gill might feel uneasy too at The Oval

Dinesh Karthik has landed in London and his tweets have already created a lot of buzz ahead of India vs Australia WTC final. Karthik, who is set to be a part of the broadcasting team in England, shared the first proper image of the pitch for the WTC final. While it was a welcome sight for the all fans waiting to see the 22-yards, it may not be great news for India's ace spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and to a certain extent even the openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Read Here.

Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor's off-duty outfits are your 101 guide to looking relaxed and stylish this summer: Watch

Actors Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan are fashionistas in their own rights. The two divas are known for serving magical looks on the red carpet. However, their off-duty wardrobe is also full of steal-worthy pieces. For instance, the two stars stepped out in Mumbai for an outing dressed in the perfect summer fits that will help you look relaxed and stylish. Get your 101 guide to looking glam in the sweltering heat. Read Here.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings with staff at home: ‘I enjoy it’

Vicky Kaushal reveals wife Katrina Kaif holds weekly meetings to discuss the budget of the house with her staff members. Vicky who finds it entertaining, said he enjoys watching it and is almost like an audience. He said Katrina takes account of how money is being spent and called it ‘great’. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON