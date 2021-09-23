Home / India News / Daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity and growth rates drop in Maharashtra
Beneficiaries queue up to get inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre set up on CSMT platform No. 18, in Mumbaion September 9. (HT file photo)
Beneficiaries queue up to get inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre set up on CSMT platform No. 18, in Mumbaion September 9. (HT file photo)
india news

Daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity and growth rates drop in Maharashtra

But eight districts have reported a positivity rate higher than the state average. As per data, none of the districts have a test positivity rate over the 5% mark after a long time
READ FULL STORY
By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Maharashtra has reported a drop in daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity, and growth rates. But eight districts have reported a positivity rate higher than the state average. As per data, none of the districts have a test positivity rate over the 5% mark after a long time.

The state on Wednesday recorded 3,608 Covid cases and 48 deaths, taking the tally to 6,531,237 and toll to 138,664. Mumbai reported 486 cases and four deaths, pushing the tally to 739,361 and toll to 16,063. As many as 168,317 tests were conducted and 4,285 recoveries were reported.

Also Read | Somaiya files complaint against state govt, Mumbai police over his detention

The weekly positivity rate of Maharashtra is 2.28%, though eight districts have a higher positivity rate. Positivity rate is the percentage of positive cases against tests conducted. The districts with high positivity rates are Ahmednagar (4.78%), Pune (4.62%), Sangli (3.97%), Sindhudurg (3.46%), Osmanabad (3.40%), Nashik (2.94%), Palghar (2.56%), and Satara (2.37%),

Ten districts in the state have weekly Covid-19 growth rate higher than the state average of 0.052%. These include Ahmednagar (0.202%) Solapur (0.116%), Satara (0.094%), Sangli (0.082%), Ratnagiri (0.080%), Osmanabad (0.078%), Raigad (0.073%), Pune (0.066%), Mumbai (0.060%) and Sindhudurg (0.058%).

Ten districts have reported 73.3% of the total active cases in the state. These include Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Mumbai, and Satara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.