Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 9,121; 81 fresh fatalities recorded in 24 hours

India recorded 9,121 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Tuesday morning. With this, the nationwide tally reached 10,925,710.

The trend of declining active cases continued, with the number dropping to 136872, according to health ministry update at 8 am.

The country also recorded 81 fresh fatalities due to the disease in the said period which took the nationwide toll to 1,55,813.

A surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is a matter of concern for the Centre. Three states - Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka - account for 76.5 per cent of India's total active cases.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the government may have to take some harsh decisions as people have stopped observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 deaths and 3,105 recoveries. In total, India’s worst-affected state has reported 2,067,643 cases, 51,552 deaths and 1,978,708 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that the number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has surpassed 85 lakh-mark.

The second round of Covid-19 vaccination started from Saturday for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The vaccination of the frontline workers had started from February 2.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that about 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months.

Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccination against Covid-19 will be started for people above 50 years of age.