Dalai Lama turns 90, hailed as 'symbol of peace' by PM Modi, Donald Trump administration

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Buddhist religion, is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday. Several world leaders extended their heartfelt wishes for the health and life of one of the most popular figures on the face of the earth. The Dalai Lama is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday. (Pema Khandu-X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Dalai Lama ‘an enduring symbol of love' and added that his message has inspired respect and admiration across the world.

“I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life,” Modi wrote on X.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said that the Dalai Lama continues to inspire the world with his message of peace, unity, and compassion.

“Extending best wishes to His Holiness Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. The Dalai Lama continues to inspire with his message of unity, peace, and compassion,” Rubio said in a social media post.

In his own message to the world, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that he would continue to promote human values and religious harmony, drawing attention to ancient Indian wisdom.

“I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion,” he said.

Dalai Lama succession

China is in dispute over the Dalai Lama's succession. Beijing has repeatedly said that any successor to the Tibetan leader should be approved by it.

The United States, which is seeking to counter the rise of China, has called on Beijing to cease what it describes as interference in the succession of the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan Buddhist lamas.

The Tibetan leader on Wednesday made it clear by saying that he would reincarnate as the leader of the faith upon his death and that his non-profit institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, had the sole authority to recognise his successor.